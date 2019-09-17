NOW OPEN! Rise is honored to deliver award-winning, nationally-trusted cannabis services and products to medical marijuana patients in Latrobe and throughout western Pennsylvania. History Rise got its start as a team of compassionate people who saw the tremendous healing potential cannabis had to offer suffering patients. Its founders welcomed the opportunity to help patients access the medicine they needed to get well––especially in the face of harmful or addictive opioid treatments. Operating across the country in several medically and recreationally legal states, Rise is proud to be among the vanguard of medical cannabis dispensaries serving the Pennsylvania patient community. The team strives to be a valuable addition to the community, and Rise participates in many community events and hosts educational sessions to improve patients’ medical marijuana knowledge. At Rise, everything centers on improving our customers' wellness. Staff Rise’s team of care specialists are committed to helping patients access medical marijuana care. We take the time to welcome new visitors, ensuring they’re comfortable and that we understand their individual needs. Rise works with each person, tracking visits and what does or doesn’t work. Our staff wants every patient to feel comfortable in their Hermitage dispensary, and their welcoming facility is designed to be open and inviting. Always striving to do right by their guests, Rise Hermitage will take as much time as needed to offer patients a successful treatment and thorough cannabis education. Menu Working with Pennsylvania medical marijuana providers, Rise aims to provide a robust and reasonably priced cannabis selection to their dispensary customers. We carry a range of cartridges, disposables, tinctures and tablets, with plans to expand their medical marijuana range as the Pennsylvania cannabis market grows. Rise’s goal is to partner with as many vendors as possible and refine product offerings to meet the specific needs of our patients. All products are lab tested for purity and quality before landing on Rise Hermitage's shelves. Location RISE Hermitage is proud to serve western Pennsylvania, including Mercer, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock, New Castle, Greenville, Grove City and all qualifying residents in Beaver, Butler, Venango, and Clarion Counties and beyond. Conveniently located off of Hermitage Road and Route 62 / Shenango Valley Freeway, just off of Route 80, Rise Hermitage is minutes from Shenango Valley Mall and Hillcrest Memorial Park. Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome, and Rise Hermitage has plenty of ADA compliant parking.