itsjustmrgn
hey just so you guys know, as of 06.01.2020 as I'm writing this, this locations hours are now M-F: 9-7 Sat-Sun: 10-4 Hope to see some of you guys!
Visit RISE Dispensary in New Castle, PA for a consultation with a RISE Dispensary Pharmacist. RISE New Castle, PA Dispensary offers award-winning lab-tested medical marijuana products for registered patients. RISE Dispensaries' mission is to provide safe, effective, and therapeutic medical marijuana to medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania. RISE Dispensaries carry lab-tested medical marijuana products for qualified medical marijuana patients. Patients can visit RISE Dispensary in New Castle, Pennsylvania and browse our website to order online & for more information.