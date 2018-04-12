RISE Steelton is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary located just 4 miles from downtown Harrisburg. RISE is honored to deliver award-winning, nationally-trusted marijuana services and products to medical marijuana patients in Harrisburg and throughout Pennsylvania. Passionate about helping patients access a natural alternative to achieve health and relief, RISE Steelton dedicates all efforts to allowing patients safe, educational access to the best quality medical cannabis options. History: RISE got its start as a team of compassionate people who saw the tremendous healing potential marijuana had to offer suffering patients. Its founders welcomed the opportunity to help patients access the medicine they needed to get by - especially in the face of harmful or addictive opioid treatments. Operating across the country in several medically legal states, RISE is proud to be among the vanguard of medical cannabis dispensaries serving the Pennsylvania patient community. The care specialist team strives to be a valuable addition to the community, and RISE participates in many community events and hosts educational sessions to improve patients’ cannabis knowledge. At RISE, everything centers on improving patients’ lives. A single story of relief makes everything worth it. Staff: RISE’s team of care specialists are committed to helping patients access the cannabis care they need. We take the time to welcome new visitors, ensuring they’re comfortable and that we understand their situation. RISE works with each person to find an optimal cannabis solution, tracking visits and what does or doesn’t work. RISE’s staff wants every patient to feel comfortable in their Steelton dispensary, and their welcoming facility is designed to be open and inviting. Always striving to do right by their guests, RISE Steelton will take as much time as needed to offer patients a successful treatment and thorough cannabis education. Menu: Working with Pennsylvania marijuana providers, RISE aims to provide a robust and reasonably priced cannabis selection to their dispensary customers. They carry concentrates, cartridges, disposables, tinctures and pills, with plans to expand their marijuana range as the Pennsylvania cannabis market grows. RISE’s goal is to partner with as many vendors as possible and refine their product offerings to meet the specific needs of their cannabis patients. All products are lab tested for purity before landing on RISE Steelton’s shelves. Curious patients can connect with RISE on Leafly, Facebook, Weedmaps, Twitter, Instagram or e-mail. Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome, and RISE Steelton has plenty of ADA compliant parking. Service Locations: Harrisburg patients can find Rise Steelton conveniently located just 4 miles downtown Harrisburg and just 8 miles from the airport on PA 230 between I81, I83, the PA Turnpike. We welcome Pennsylvania marijuana patients from Harrisburg, Steelton, Bressler, Oberlin, Camp Hill, New Cumberland, Lemoyne, Hershey, Hummelstown, Elizabethtown, Palmyra, Wormlysburg, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, Enola, Marysville, Paxton, Carlisle, Dillsburg, Grantville, Rutherford, Dauphin, Halifax, Colonial Park, Newport, Lancaster, York, Newberrytown, Lewisberry, Bowmansdale, and Etters.