$100 OFF ON US
If you're a new patient or have recently renewed your status, visit Rise Amherst for a punch card to receive (2) $50 discounts when you spend $100 on two separate trips
For new or renewing patients only. Voucher must be presented to receive promotion. Patients must visit RISE - Amherst within 30 days of becoming a new patient or renewal of patient status to redeem this promotion. Cannot be used in combination with any other discount or promotion.
All Products
Member Berry
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Rhino
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
15.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Rhino
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Bubba Haze
from Cresco Labs
18.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Bubba Haze
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Cannatonic
from Central Ave
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sapphire OG
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Dionysus
from One
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Headband
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$180½ ounce
$180½ ounce
Big Baby Slice
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Motorbreath
from Cresco Labs
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Cornbread
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
White Knuckles - Mayflower
from Mayflower Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Silver Mountain
from Cresco Labs
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Wonder Skunk
from RYTHM
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Vanilla Berry Pie
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Tangie
from Rythm Remix
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Schrom
from Cresco Labs
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Bootlegger
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
White Knuckles
from Mayflower Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Wappa
from Strane
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
GG#4
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Bullfighter
from Mayflower Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Durban
from RYTHM
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
The Station
from One
16.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The Station
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Jack Herer
from RYTHM
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Doc Brownie
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
East Cake
from The Heirloom Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Dream
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Killer Queen
from Rythm Remix
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Gelato
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Urkle
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
French King
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Kimbo Kush
from Mayflower Medicinals
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
GG#4 Live Resin - Liberty - 0.5G
from Liberty
76.1%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Concentrate RevC Wax Mr. Clean 0.5g
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
UKU Syringe Gelato 0.5G
from UKU
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Concentrate RevC Shatter Mr. Clean 0.5g
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
ONE Live Crystals Violator Kush 1G
from One
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Premium Cannabis Oil Heal Otto 1:1 Concentrate
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Concentrate Rythm Energize Live Sugar Durban
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Concentrate Rythm Balance Live Sugar Wonder Skunk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
1234