RISE is proud to connect qualifying patients and Massachusetts residents 21 and over in Amherst and beyond with nationally trusted, award-winning medical cannabis services and top-quality therapies. Our dispensary staff is passionate about empowering patients to use natural, holistic alternatives to achieve wellness and relief. We proudly serve the areas of Amherst, Northampton, Chicopee, Hadley, Springfield, Hatfield, Belchertown, Boston, and Western Mass. History: RISE began as a team of compassionate entrepreneurs who saw immense potential in the healing benefits cannabis had to offer individuals in need. Their founders pursued this gratifying opportunity to provide patients with an alternative relief to harmful or addictive pharmaceutical treatments. RISE began in Nevada to heal their suffering community with effective, lasting cannabis relief. RISE’s success in their home state inspired them to expand to the Massachusetts patient community and serve as the vanguard of dispensaries to aid Amherst patients in need. Soon, their team of care specialists will offer valuable guidance and healthcare services to enrich the Amherst patient community. Through community events and educational sessions, RISE centers everything they do on bettering their patients’ lives. Staff: The care specialists team at RISE is dedicated to assisting patients in understanding and accessing the marijuana therapies they need. They take their time with each new guest to fully understand and empathize with a patient’s situation and make sure they’re comfortable. RISE will then work with each person to find the optimal medical marijuana solution for their concerns and track subsequent visits and successes to confirm the best product and dosages. RISE wants every patient to feel welcome and respected at their Amherst dispensary and designed their facility to be open and warm. RISE always wants to do right by their patients and will take as much time as necessary to provide individuals successful cannabis treatment and education.