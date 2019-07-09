Rise is honored to deliver award-winning, nationally-trusted cannabis services and products to medical marijuana patients in Latrobe and throughout western Pennsylvania. History RISE got its start as a team of compassionate people who saw the tremendous healing potential marijuana had to offer suffering patients. Its founders welcomed the opportunity to help patients access the medicine they needed to get by - especially in the face of harmful or addictive opioid treatments. Operating across the country in several medically legal states, RISE is proud to be among the vanguard of medical cannabis dispensaries serving the Pennsylvania patient community. The care specialist team strives to be a valuable addition to the community, and RISE participates in many community events and hosts educational sessions to improve patients’ cannabis knowledge. At RISE, everything centers on improving patients’ lives. A single story of relief makes everything worth it. Staff RISE’s team of care specialists are committed to helping patients access the cannabis care they need. We take the time to welcome new visitors, ensuring they’re comfortable and that we understand their situation. RISE works with each person to find an optimal cannabis solution, tracking visits and what does or doesn’t work. RISE’s staff wants every patient to feel comfortable in their Latrobe dispensary, and their welcoming facility is designed to be open and inviting. Always striving to do right by their guests, RISE Latrobe will take as much time as needed to offer patients a successful treatment and thorough cannabis education. Menu Working with Pennsylvania marijuana providers, RISE aims to provide a robust and reasonably priced cannabis selection to their dispensary customers. They carry concentrates, cartridges, disposables, tinctures and pills, with plans to expand their marijuana range as the Pennsylvania cannabis market grows. RISE’s goal is to partner with as many vendors as possible and refine their product offerings to meet the specific needs of their cannabis patients. All products are lab tested for purity before landing on RISE Latrobe's shelves. Location RISE Latrobe is proud to serve western Pennsylvania and the Greensburg area, including Ligonier, Youngwood, New Stanton, Mt. Pleasant, Blairsville, and all qualifying residents in Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset Counties and beyond. Conveniently located on Route 30 / Lincoln Highway, near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and St. Vincent College, RISE Latrobe is minutes from Westmoreland Mall and Seton Hill University. Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome, and RISE Latrobe has plenty of ADA compliant parking.