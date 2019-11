Rite Greens is Maywood's newest Recreational marijuana dispensary. Our mission is to show the community all the benefits that cannabis has to offer. Our showroom has over 100 products ranging from flower, vapes, creams, lotions, lip balms, edibles, and so much more! We belive treating your body with cannabis has many positive benefits. Rite Greens Maywood offers high-quality cannabis products to the residents of Maywood and surrounding cities suffering from various chronic disorders and physical bodily pains. We operate under prop 64 compliance. Since we are prop 64 compliant we are obligated to charge a 15% excise tax , 9.5% sales tax, and 10% city tax to every purchase. We do offer 10% off Military, Senior, and Disability discount.