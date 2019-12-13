Since 2009 RiverRock has been a leader in Colorado’s cannabis community. We respect the cannabis plant and our customers by curating the highest quality lab tested cannabis products. RiverRock operates two strategically located medical and recreational dispensaries in Denver offering a full range of cannabis flower, hashish, shatter, wax, oils, edibles, and cannabis infused products including creams, vaporization cartridges, pills, topical patches, and beverages. We work everyday to educate the world about cannabis and its role in a healthy lifestyle.

Our north location is a stand-alone building on the corner of 49th and York St. Our skilled and experienced budtenders are always happy to assist and answer your questions, so no need to feel nervous if you're a first-time customer. We love cannabis and love educating our customers and patients even more. Stop by and see us today!