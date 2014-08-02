Since 2009 RiverRock has been a leader in Colorado’s cannabis community. We respect the cannabis plant and our customers by producing the highest quality lab tested cannabis products and overseeing the cultivation and manufacture of our products from seed to sale. RiverRock operates two strategically located medical and recreational dispensaries in Denver offering a full range of cannabis flower, hashish, shatter, wax, oils, edibles, and cannabis infused products including creams, vaporization cartridges, pills, topical patches, and beverages. We work everyday to educate the world about cannabis and its role in a healthy lifestyle.