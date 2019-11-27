Follow
Pickup available
River Valley Remedies
Pickup available
(458) 205-8257
301 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 122
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$192
Deals
Danksgiving Week!! | 30% Flower, Topicals, Wax, & Cartridges!!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/30/2019
Come in from the 21st to the 29th from 30% off Flower, Wax, Topicals & Cartridges!! Plus don't forget to ask about Black Friday deals!
Cannot be combined with other discounts. Excludes promotional items. $5 shelf is excluded. Value wax is excluded
Danksgiving Week!! | 30% Flower, Topicals, Wax, & Cartridges!!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/30/2019
Come in from the 21st to the 29th from 30% off Flower, Wax, Topicals & Cartridges!! Plus don't forget to ask about Black Friday deals!
Cannot be combined with other discounts. Excludes promotional items. $5 shelf is excluded. Value wax is excluded
All Products
*ALL PRICES ARE MEDICAL PRICING, PLEASE ADD 20% TAX FOR REC PRICING*
from Disclaimer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Disclaimer
Strain
$0.011 gram
$0.011 gram
$20 FIRE 1/8 | Forum GSC
from Oregon Roots
26.18%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$21MED
$21MED
$25REC
30% OFF | Sour Power OG
from Herbal Dynamics
21.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power OG
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Chembucha
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.51/8
$54.51/4
$1001/2
$1921 ounce
Banana Punch
from Gnome Grown Organics
18.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Pinot Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinot Green
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Blue Dream
from Oregon Roots
25.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Dosilato
from Eugreen Farms
29.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Sour Sage #11
from Gnome Grown Organics
22.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Sage #11
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Sour Tangie
from Fox Hollow Flora
25.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
Wedding Pie #4
from Eugreen Farms
27.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$29.5⅛ ounce
$54.5¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1921 ounce
GGG
from Capital Cannabis
25.17%
THC
0%
CBD
GG Gelato
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
GMO
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Honey Badger Haze
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Cowboy Kush
from Highland Provisions
26.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Cowboy Kush
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Gorilla OG
from Oregrown
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Grandpa's Finest
from The Plant
27.35%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grandpa's Finest
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Headband
from Frontier Farms
26.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
OGKB
from Capital Cannabis
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
South Fork Kush
from Frontier Farms
21.45%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG Kush
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Strawberry Fields
from Wisely Organics
23.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Blue Cookies
from Oso Verde Farms
13.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$67½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Glitter Apples
from Oso Verde Farms
17.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Glitter Apple
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$67½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Lifted Cannabis
19.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$67½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Purple Trainwreck
from Lifted Cannabis
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$37.5¼ ounce
$67½ ounce
$1251 ounce
Bubba Dawg
from F & J's Farm
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$21¼ ounce
$37.5½ ounce
$711 ounce
Jack Herer
from F & J's Farm
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$21¼ ounce
$37.5½ ounce
$711 ounce
Zookies
from Epoch Farms
15.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$21¼ ounce
$37.5½ ounce
$711 ounce
Sour Space Candy | Hemp
from Unknown Brand
0.67%
THC
17.21%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$4.21 gram
$4.21 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$21¼ ounce
$37.5½ ounce
$711 ounce
Bubba Kush
from East Fork Cultivars
7.5%
THC
15%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Llama Kush
from East Fork Cultivars
0.5%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
Wesley's Wish
from East Fork Cultivars
4.1%
THC
12.4%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$83.5½ ounce
$158.51 ounce
*ALL PRICES ARE MEDICAL PRICING, PLEASE ADD 20% TAX FOR REC PRICING*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangolicious | Shatter
from Unknown Brand
68.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$8.5MED
$8.5MED
$10REC
Papaya Punch | Shatter
from Unknown Brand
66.5%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$8.5MED
$8.5MED
$10REC
Silver Train | Shatter
from River Valley Extracts
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Train
Strain
$8.5MED
$8.5MED
$10REC
Key Lime Pie | Shatter
from River Valley Extracts
64.3%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$8.5MED
$8.5MED
$10REC
Hichu
from Unknown Brand
71%
THC
0%
CBD
Hichu
Strain
$8.5MED
$8.5MED
$10REC
12345 ... 8