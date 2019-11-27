Located at 1985 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402 (next to AAMCO) River Valley Remedies is a modern boutique apothecary that specializes in high end cannabis products and other alternative plant remedies. RVR hosts an array of educational workshops and events. Follow our leafly and social media to see what's next. *Deli Style: Sniff & then hand select the buds you want straight out of the jar. We do NOT prepackage our flower so you get the freshest terps and the most flavor. >Apothecary Inspired: We carry over 20 different loose organic herbs as well as tinctures, tonics, and teas that are non-medicated. We have everything from headache relief tinctures to immune power tonics to aphrodisiacs! -Support Your Troops: We offer vets 10% off daily & 20% off on patriotic holidays. Thank you for your service. We salute you. Senior Discount: We offer anyone over 65 years young 10% off daily. We won't guess your age though, so please let us know! Thank you for all of your wisdom! {Reduce, Reuse, Recycle} Bring in your childproof bag or childproof jar and receive $1 off your purchase (if your purchase requires a childproof bag/jar) ATM ACCESSIBLE | ALL PRICES ARE BEFORE TAX | PARKING AVAILABLE AT THE MCDONALD'S LOCATED ON W 6th & W 7th AVE FB: facebook.com/rvremedies - IG: @rivervalleyremedies - TWITTER: @rvremedies - WWW: rivervalleyremedies.net