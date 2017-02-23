zbedgood001
definitely a store to stop by and check out.
4.9
10 reviews
We have a dispensary right across the street from our place and we still choose to go here. The staff is very friendly and we just enjoy going in there. The only place we go really!!
one of the nicest shops in Oregon. friendly staff and a nice variety of products. get the garlic breath strain if they have it
We're so happy that you enjoyed your experience with us and hope to see you again soon! We've still got a bit of Garlic Breath from Gadsen Gardens left!!! -Team RVR
Consistently great products, friendly and knowledgable budtenders, with some awesome weekly and monthly deals sprinkled on top. River Valley Remedies is definitely one of Eugene's top 5 dispos!
great shop, great weed, great staff, cool atmosphere. These gals will set you straight. Thanks for a great dispensary experience.
Thanks for the great review! We're so pleased you enjoyed your experience here, Hope to see you again soon! -Team RVR
Amazing selection of highest quality flower , Indicas , Sativas and hybrids! Cheapest edibles I found in town, Fun staff also has good recommendations, definitely worth checking out if you haven’t yet
So much dry flower it saddened me Please refresh your selection I dont like having to go else where
Way overpriced. Bad deals
When you step inside you think you're in an old apothecary. The place is very large and the selection is excellent. The bud tenders were very helpful and knowledgeable about their product.
We're happy to hear you enjoyed your experience at our shop! We hope to see you again soon Rwarden2955! - Team RVR
Very nice little place. It's on the corner of 7th and Garfield, making it easy to get in and out of. Excellent selection of flower. Fridays 20% off flower, can't be beat. Loving the 8541.
We're glad you like our flower selection! We always keep quality in mind when we purchase our flower ;) Hopefully we'll see you again, this Flower Friday!