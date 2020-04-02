DEBIT/CREDIT ONLY - We pride ourselves on a fresh supply at the lowest prices possible every single day! We have a fast product turn over rate and can guarantee you will not get outdated cannabis products from us, only the newest and freshest available!

We only carry brands that we stand behind and that our staff have tested first hand and approve of!

Speaking of our staff... they are all passionate about cannabis, fully trained and have years of experience to assist consumers of kinds, let them know what your looking for and they will match you up with something great!

Located just across the bridge as you enter Sooke, in the beautiful and historic 'Castle' building with it’s iconic red roof. Riverside is open 7 days a week / 365 days a year'

We aim to provide you with the highest quality service and a low pressure shopping experience with our unique local flare 💚

Riverside Cannabis is locally owned and operated by the Doobie Sisters - Lori Rittaler and Lisa Taylor of Sooke BC.