Riverside Provisioning is Northern Michigans premier medical marijuana provisioning center. We take great pride in offering the highest quality medicine. Our knowledgeable staff is prepared to help you select the products that are safe and effective for your specific medical needs. Located on M-72 just 8 miles west of Grayling, Riverside Provisioning offers a safe, discrete, and comfortable atmosphere. We are here to help. Whether you’re suffering from a debilitating, chronic or short-term illness, or simply looking for a better alternative to chemical prescriptions, Riverside Provisioning understands that access to the right treatments is critical to healing. Medical marijuana has been shown to have positive health benefits for a range of debilitating diseases including cancer, arthritis, Crohn's, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, and anxiety. At Riverside Provisioning we strive for excellence and focus our attention on naturally derived methods of healing. Follow us and like us on on all social media to keep in touch and hear about upcoming deals and events. Visit www.rsmeds.com