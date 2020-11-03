Rize U.P. A Growing Company, now open in Iron Mountain and soon to be open in Marquette, is a vertically integrated Medical and Recreational Cannabis Company. Open Sunday through Thursday 9am to 8pm, and Friday, Saturday 9am to 9pm CST., Rize U.P. provides their customers with THC and CBD solutions, including but not limited to Flower, Concentrates, Vaporizers, Edibles and Tinctures. With future expansion on the way, Rize U.P. will utilize retail, cultivation and extraction to create the trifecta of education, quality products and exceptional services for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and beyond.