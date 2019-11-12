Rocky Mountain Blaze was named from the beautiful sunsets that make Colorado special. Our relaxing atmosphere and professional budtenders will ensure you will enjoy one of the area’s largest selections of top shelf flower, concentrates and infused products. Come have a look today because our pricing will astound you. Rocky Mountain Blaze, all we are missing is you. Join the hundreds of satisfied customers that have found their new favorite store after only their first visit. Also, now offering NexGen Extraction Systems, the latest in Water Based Ethanol Solvent Extraction machine. Rocky Mountain Blaze, conveniently located in Pueblo West at 78 North Precision Dr. just behind Walmart. Colorado Springs, if you are visiting Garden of the Gods or Manitou Springs drive a little and SAVE a lot. Located only a few short minutes from the Pueblo Reservoir, so stop in and stock up before a nice calm day on the water. We are also only thirty minutes away from Whitewater rafting, The Royal Gorge and Canon City, so we’d love to see the visitors or our Canon City people here as well to enjoy the convince of Recreational Cannabis! Here at Rocky Mountain Blaze we are known for our wide selection of concentrates, from Double Black, to Incredible’s Black Label, to Craft and lots more we have everything you would ever want or need! If concentrates aren’t your thing, we have a wide variety of flower from Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica all at the highest potency and quality. Here at Rocky Mountain Blaze we take pride in providing the best product and prices in town to show how much we appreciate you all as customers. Wanting an edible? We have a huge selection of those as well. Wanting to just lounge around? Try Blue Dream ice cream and Love’s Oven brownie’s or cookies for a nice quiet evening at home. If you are trying to get that energetic feeling or that pick me up, we have edibles for you as well, try our Incredible’s fruit chews or sour gummies in Sativa or Indica. Or maybe a Sativa, Hybrid, or Indica Cheeba Chew! If you aren’t interested in smoking or ingesting we have a wide selection of topicals that will take away those aches or pains, like a Mary Jane’s salve or Apothecanna lotion. Rub it on, and get to feeling better without getting that high feeling. Or take a soak with Dixie’s bath soak or Mary Jane’s hash bath, these products will definitely relax you and give you that relief you’ve been looking for.