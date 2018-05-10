Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a Recreational Marijuana Dispensary with the widest variety of cannabis products in the state! We are located in Dinosaur, Colorado near the Dinosaur National Monument. Come in and be greeted by our friendly, intelligent, staff and let us help you find exactly what you are looking for to provide you with an experience you'll remember forever. Stop in today and enjoy the best dispensary in Dinosaur, CO!