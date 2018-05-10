Ammie95
good prices quality product
Thanks for the awesome review!
3.9
10 reviews
I like RMC;) They have decent prices, especially for a border town... They have a huge selection to choose from, in concentrates and herb! Their flower is the best in the town!
Thank you so much for the kind words and feedback! - RMC Family
I come to this location quite often and never had a problem like I had a week or so back, I picked up both the tasting flight Green Dot Cartridges and drove all the way home to open them half filled. I get that most cartridges arent to the rim when filled. But it was as these leaked but no sign of leak anywhere. I thought to my self, "Okay maybe there just super thick in a lot of space." But it took my honey and I only a week and a half to go through both of the 2 packs. I truly believe I didn't get what I paid for, it just sucks I couldn't come back to take it in since I drive far just to find Green dot:(
Hi there Chai! We are so sorry those cartridges were under-filled when they got to you, if you're able to come through any of our locations again please mention this discrepancy and we'll fully comp you on a new set up! Our apologies for any inconvenience and we appreciate your feedback!
I went here and bought thc tablets 10 mg. Each my wife took 8 to sleep 80 mg they are shit!!!! I'm pissed unless they make this right t will never go their again . I will walk across the street I bought tablets as much they could sell in ona day after driving 3hours what a waste of money
Thank you for providing us with some feedback on your experience with RMC. We completely understand your frustrations and will make sure to get to the bottom of it. Do you happen to remember what the name of the tablets were called? We will make sure to never carry that specific brand again to avoid this in the future. We would like to offer 20% Off your next purchase with us to make up for your losses. Please show this review and response to the manager staffed and they will get you taken care. - RMC Family
They advertise genetics/strains that they don't carry. I've looked at their menu online and noted what I wanted, but when I show up to purchase I get excuses (this has happened 5x). If you don't want people to think you run a bait and switch shop, then don't advertise 80something strains when you only have 60something on hand. If you are looking online, the other shop in Dinosaur with an online menu is correct, no wondering if it's a bait and switch there.
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. We apologize for your experience with our online menus and we are currently in the process of transitioning to newer online menus and online ordering! If you are searching for a specific product for the time being, we encourage you to give the store a direct call and ask a budtender on staff! We thank you for your patience with the new menus. - RMC Family
When I called in to check if a product was available, the bud-tender that picked up was angry and rude to me, he kept cutting me off and sounded annoyed. He then hung up on me. I was on my way to do business with this company, but I don't want to be treated like shit, so I hope that but-tender have a nice day and learn to relax with the medicine that he offers.
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a detailed review. We agree that this kind of service is completely unacceptable and have addressed it with staff to make sure nothing of this sort happens again. We apologize for your poor experience at RMC and hope you can find time to come visit us again. - RMC Family
Jola is the **** she’s very very knowledgeable about everything in the whole store. I visit once a year from Missouri and she remembers me and my wife every year. I can’t say enough good things about her. She’s the bomb!!!
We love Jola too! Thank for staying loyal to RMC! We wouldn't be able to do this without you!
medium sized shop. pretty big selection. 20% for a first time buyer. I went with their cookies and cream. unique nose to the bud. good but not great bud formation. pretty good crystal expression too. All and all I think I got what I paid for. kind of busy here so plan a head!
We appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review!
absolutley love this place, and the workers are super relaxing and really know the product. even the bottom shelf is great and the prices are more than amazing!
Thank you for choosing RMC! We hope to see you around the shop in the future!
Great guys. Friendly helpful, answered all my questions and made excellent recommendations. A+++
Thank you for taking the time to write us such a kind review, OffDutyTaoist! Hope to see you around the shop again in the future! -RMC Family