Chai710 on September 3, 2019

I come to this location quite often and never had a problem like I had a week or so back, I picked up both the tasting flight Green Dot Cartridges and drove all the way home to open them half filled. I get that most cartridges arent to the rim when filled. But it was as these leaked but no sign of leak anywhere. I thought to my self, "Okay maybe there just super thick in a lot of space." But it took my honey and I only a week and a half to go through both of the 2 packs. I truly believe I didn't get what I paid for, it just sucks I couldn't come back to take it in since I drive far just to find Green dot:(