Last updated:
12 Days of Christmas Sale!
Check our our main website for a day by day breakdown.
All Products
Veritas Cookies -C- Veritas (H)
from Veritas
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake -C- Budfox (H)
from Budfox
29.8%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mother Goddess -L- MJ Durango (CBD)
from Mother Goddess
6.3%
THC
12.9%
CBD
Mother Goddess
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jewish Apple Cake (H) -M- Leiffa
from Leiffa
22.71%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citradellic Sunset (H) -T- Terrapin
from Terrapin
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Flo (H) -C- Host
from Host
29.38%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles (I) -L- Glas
from Glas
10%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Snowball (I) -T- Bud Fox
from Bud Fox
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack (S) -T- Crested Butte Concentrate
from Crested Butte Concentrate
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash (S) -M- Native Roots
from Native Roots
18.35%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies (H) -L- Source
from Source
27.73%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie (S) -T- PurGro
from PurGro
27.35%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berkel (I) -L- Super Farm
from Super Farm
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BBD x OG (H) -C- Veritas
from Veritas
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express (H) -M- Native Roots
from Native Roots
19.01%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Shortcake -C- Veritas (I)
from Veritas
23.18%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (S) -L- Source
from Source
21.38%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Blonde (I) -L- Fate Face Farms
from Fat Face Farms
19.77%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush (I) -T- DH Systems and Testing
from DH Systems and Testing
23.17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (I) -C- Sacco Solutions LLC
from Sacco Solutions LLC
21.19%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch (I) -C- Locol Love
from Locol Love
17.77%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato (I) -M- Glas
from Glas
19%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Glue (I) -M- Glass
from Glass
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
500mg Cart (I) - V3
from Unknown Brand
80.07%
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chill Pack 750mg 3pk Dispoable Vaporizer - Lucid Mood
from Lucid Mood
38%
THC
38%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
SALE Indica CBD:THC Cart
from Unknown Brand
40.84%
THC
27.11%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Colin's Temple Live Badder 1g (I) - HRVST
from HRVST
73.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$31each
In-store only
Banana Punch Shatter 1g (H) - HRVST
from HRVST
74.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Angles OG Shatter 1g (I) - Kayak
from Kayak
72.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Double Dream Wax 1g (H) - Kayak
from Kayak
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Northern Lights Wax 1g (I) - Kayak
from Kayak
69.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Blue Nina Shatter 1g (S) - Kayak
from Kayak
69.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Blue Nina Wax 1g (S) - Kayak
from Kayak
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon Shatter 1g (H) - Kayak
from Kayak
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lilac Cherries Wax 1g (H) - Billo
from Billo
70.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Blue Dream Wax 1g (S) - Billo
from Billo
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Rootbeer Float Wax 1g (I) - Billo
from Billo
80.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
0.7g Bubble Joint (S) - The Flower Collective
from The Flower Collective
34.8%
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
0.7g Bubble Joint (I) - The Flower Collective
from The Flower Collective
31.85%
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
0.7g Bubble Joint (H) -The Flower Collective
from The Flower Collective
38.21%
THC
___
CBD
$17each
In-store only
123