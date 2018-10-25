Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Rocky Mountain Cannabis in Trinidad, CO is not only a recreational cannabis dispensary, but a team of individuals determined to bring you the best quality products the State has to offer. Let our friendly bud-tenders assist in finding a product that best suits your needs. With one-on-one time, and a little help from our knowledgable team, we're sure you'll find exactly what you're looking for. Stop in today and embrace the best dispensary in Trinidad, CO!