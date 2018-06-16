38 products
Happy Hour
Every weekday from 2-4:20, everyone can take 15% off their order!!
Cookies And Cream
from Kind Love
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ecto Cooler
from Kind Love
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ecto Cooler
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Titan OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mobb Boss
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Starfighter
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Starfighter
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Lemon Thai
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shaggy Nightmare
from Unknown Brand
5%
THC
13%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Haze Wax
from Apothecary Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
FUBAR Wax
from Apothecary Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$281 g
In-store only
Doc's OG Wax
from Kush Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
White Urkle Wax
from Kush Concentrates
79.65%
THC
0%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$281 g
In-store only
Pat Pen Cartridge Hybrid
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99600 mg
In-store only
Bees Knees Beeswax
from BEE'S KNEE'S CBD'S
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Canna Chews Caramels
from Canna Elixirs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10CBD 50mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Highly Edibles Gummies
from Highly Edible
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Incredibles Bars
from Incredibles
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12100 mg
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sons Of Sativa Drinks
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$24.5each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gummy Bears
Strain
$20125 mg
In-store only
CBD Mini Bee 10mg Capsules
from BEE'S KNEE'S CBD'S
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$15100 mg
In-store only
Honey Pups
from BEE'S KNEE'S CBD'S
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$820 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
.8 Gram Prerolls
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Canna Elixirs Capsules
from Canna Elixirs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12100 mg
In-store only
Stratos Pills
from Stratos
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30300 mg
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Honestly Herbal Healing Lips
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Bees Knees Bath Bomb
from BEE'S KNEE'S CBD'S
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals CBD Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals CBN Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals 1:1 Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals THCa Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals THC Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mary Jane's HashBath
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Salve .5oz
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Salve 1oz
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Mary Janes Salve 2 oz
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Salve 4oz
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Topical Tincture 1oz
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32each
In-store only