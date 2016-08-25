walesslade44
the dog treats were amazing work amazing for anxiety best bud in town
Fantastic to hear they worked for your pup! And glad to hear the bud works for you! Thanks for the awesome feedback!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
the dog treats were amazing work amazing for anxiety best bud in town
Fantastic to hear they worked for your pup! And glad to hear the bud works for you! Thanks for the awesome feedback!
I have enjoyed their Titan OG, Strawberry Banana, Blue Lemon Thai, and Golden Goat.
Best dispensary in town!! Check it out !
The Cherry Limeade Shatter is fantastic and a bargain great job teaming up with GOB, they do great work..
Couldn't agree more! We are so happy to have found GOB! We should be doing another drop though them soon, so keep your eyes peeled.
Awesome people working here! Checked out the Cherry lime haze shatter , yummy great flavor!
Glad you liked it! We are very happy with this new drop from GOB.
Excellent place for all ur med needs great price's and amazing staff....
Glad to hear our Budtenders are spreading the love and getting it right back! Thanks for the kind words!
Every bud tender here is amazing! All the strains I have tried here are as advertised or better!
Thanks Paul! We try to be honest when presenting testing numbers, much better for you guys to be surprised by potent bud than to be disappointed by something that was oversold! Can't wait to see you around again!
rocky mountain is great .atmosphere is good service is great i would keep coming to this place
My name is diesel, and I have an eloquent tale detailing one of the greatest dispensaries of all time. As this tale seems fictitious, I assure you it is completely true, and verifiable. Cannabis has been a large part of my life since my TBI, traumatic brain injury to those stoned, and needless to say I consider myself a bit of an expert in the field, and rarely shop in dispensaries, (I'm from Ohio, so I became quite self sufficient.) Upon walking into the shop, immediately I was greeted by a wonderful person and personality, Amanda. I was out of my normal meds, and was accustomed to the general rhetoric, "this is heady, this is euphoric, hey John, is this an Indica, etc), I was pleasantly surprised to find my new bud tender very personable, as well as super knowledgeable. She led me to a very effective pain reliever, and I returned the next day hoping to thank her and purchase more. Instead of seeing the amazing face from the day before, I stumbled onto another amazing face with a great giant smile. I acquainted myself with JT, and explained to him how I enjoy balling on a budget, while also experiencing only the highest of products. He laughed, we laughed, then he asked me to please leave. Kidding; he showed me member pricing and I signed up. Since then, I laugh heartedly on every return, and experience a frie5like atmosphere with very professional guidlines and products. I love it. I love them. I love lamp. Ahem, so, since then, I have left my ID with Amanda before heading to the airport. She knew I would need it, tracked down my number, and I returned, collected and still made my flight, (thank you so much again.) My dudey dude has hipped me to some fire local concentrate that sent me to Oz, and also returned my med card I had left. I have a brain injury people. All in all beautiful people, beautiful strands, beautiful member prices. Thanks guys, and sorry it took so long. Suuuuper busy. Love, peace, and chicken grease. See ya soon
Aww shucks, Diesel. You're gonna make us blush! Thanks for taking the time to tell your tale!
Unbelievable every time I go!!! Stop in and grab you some Cookies & Cream before it's gone, testing at 27%+... Great taste, smooth euphoria and great relief while helping me finish my exercises this morning!!!
We agree, that Cookies and Cream is a great hybrid to help pound out your daily responsibilities! Thanks for the amazing review!