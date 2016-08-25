DieselMay on March 25, 2017

My name is diesel, and I have an eloquent tale detailing one of the greatest dispensaries of all time. As this tale seems fictitious, I assure you it is completely true, and verifiable. Cannabis has been a large part of my life since my TBI, traumatic brain injury to those stoned, and needless to say I consider myself a bit of an expert in the field, and rarely shop in dispensaries, (I'm from Ohio, so I became quite self sufficient.) Upon walking into the shop, immediately I was greeted by a wonderful person and personality, Amanda. I was out of my normal meds, and was accustomed to the general rhetoric, "this is heady, this is euphoric, hey John, is this an Indica, etc), I was pleasantly surprised to find my new bud tender very personable, as well as super knowledgeable. She led me to a very effective pain reliever, and I returned the next day hoping to thank her and purchase more. Instead of seeing the amazing face from the day before, I stumbled onto another amazing face with a great giant smile. I acquainted myself with JT, and explained to him how I enjoy balling on a budget, while also experiencing only the highest of products. He laughed, we laughed, then he asked me to please leave. Kidding; he showed me member pricing and I signed up. Since then, I laugh heartedly on every return, and experience a frie5like atmosphere with very professional guidlines and products. I love it. I love them. I love lamp. Ahem, so, since then, I have left my ID with Amanda before heading to the airport. She knew I would need it, tracked down my number, and I returned, collected and still made my flight, (thank you so much again.) My dudey dude has hipped me to some fire local concentrate that sent me to Oz, and also returned my med card I had left. I have a brain injury people. All in all beautiful people, beautiful strands, beautiful member prices. Thanks guys, and sorry it took so long. Suuuuper busy. Love, peace, and chicken grease. See ya soon