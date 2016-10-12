Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Rocky Mountain Cannabis in Gunnison is a locally owned and operated dispensary that is dedicated to bringing high-quality cannabis products to the Gunnison Valley at affordable prices. We have flower from grows all over Colorado, such as Veritas, In the Flow, Colorado Kind, Fat Face, and Jade Fire. From gummies to chocolates our edible section features Tastebudz, Highly Edibles, Incredibles, 7 sacred and CBD options. Our concentrate selection features Happy Camper, Tumbleweed, High Tech, and Green Dot. We also carry topicals, pre-rolled joints, glass and so much more! Come by and let any of our knowledgeable bud-tenders help find you exactly what YOU are looking for.