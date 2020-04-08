154 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 143
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
All Products
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
from MedReleaf
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
50 (UP)
from Up Cannabis
12.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
50 (UP)
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Moon
from Up Cannabis
4.75%
THC
8.82%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Silver Super Haze
from Canna Farms Ltd.
17.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Wave Runner (Symbl)
from Emblem Cannabis
14.82%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Wave Runner (Symbl)
Strain
$13.951 g
In-store only
Sunset
from Canopy Growth
23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Grasslands Sativa
from Sundial Growers Inc.
16%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Grasslands Sativa
Strain
$55.955 g
In-store only
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
from TerrAscend
24.2%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
Strain
$69.955 g
In-store only
Tsunami flower (Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
17.48%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Tsunami flower (Hexo)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Liberty Haze (Royal High)
from United Greeneries
13.3%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Grasslands Indica
from Sundial Growers Inc.
16%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Grasslands Indica
Strain
$55.955 g
In-store only
Twd. Sativa
from Canopy Growth
15.05%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Twd. Sativa
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Haze (7Acres)
from 7ACRES
18.73%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jack Haze (7Acres)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
The Batch (High Park)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
12.75%
THC
1%
CBD
The Batch (High Park)
Strain
$29.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bakerstreet (Hindu Kush)
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Eldo (UP)
from Up Cannabis
13.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Eldo (UP)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Hash Plant (Canna Farms)
from Canna Farms
15.5%
THC
___
CBD
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet Jersey 3 (Jean Guy)
from Aphria
17.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Chitral
from MedReleaf
16%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Purple Chitral
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango (Canaca)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
AK-47 (Atlantis Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
13.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Moresby (Healing Fields)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
12.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Twilight (Sundial)
from Sundial Growers Inc.
17.75%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Twilight (Sundial)
Strain
$14.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sensi Star (Acerage Farms)
from Acreage Pharms
11.15%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$13.951 g
In-store only
Free (Treasure Island)
from Aphria
0.6%
THC
13.9%
CBD
Treasure Island
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dealers Pick Indica (Good Supply)
from Aphria
16.8%
THC
1.99%
CBD
Dealers Pick Indica (Good Supply)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Quadra (Headstash)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Quadra (Headstash)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream (Cannafarms)
from Canna Farms Ltd.
18%
THC
___
CBD
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Denman (Pie in the Sky)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
___
CBD
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Houndstooth (Candyland)
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Northern Berry (Lagoon-Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
15.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Northern Berry
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies (Top Leaf)
from Sundial Growers Inc.
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Glueberry (Canaca Select)
from High Park Farms Ltd.
17.6%
THC
1%
CBD
Glueberry (Canaca Select)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
White Rhino (Pure Sunfarms)
from Pure Sunfarms Corp
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$34.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Cabaret (Sweet Island Skunk)
from MedReleaf
17.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
City Lights (Critical Kush)
from Organigram
14.97%
THC
0.1%
CBD
City Lights (Critical Kush)
Strain
$10.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Palm Tree
from Canopy Growth
7.07%
THC
8.9%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$34.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Shishkaberry (Namaste)
from Zenabis
14.17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$12.951 g
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies
from Canna Farms Ltd.
19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid
from Canopy Growth
14%
THC
10%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
1234