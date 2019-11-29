Follow
Rocky Mountain Collective - Valley
780-800-4093
136 products
Last updated:
All Products
Cali-O
from Maricann
7.52%
THC
9.31%
CBD
Cali-O
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Huron (Jack Herer)
from Aphria
18.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$13.951 g
In-store only
50 (UP)
from Up Cannabis
12.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
50 (UP)
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shishkaberry (Namaste)
from Zenabis
13.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$12.951 g
In-store only
Penelope (Skunk Haze)
from Canopy Growth
10%
THC
7%
CBD
Penelope (Skunk Haze)
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Shishkaberry (Vertical)
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
11.54%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Shishkaberry (Vertical)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Temple (Cannatonic)
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
0.3%
THC
8.9%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
from MedReleaf
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
Cannatonic (Tantalus Labs)
from Tantalus Labs
0.4%
THC
11.4%
CBD
Cannatonic (Tantalus Labs)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Breath (Spirit Qwest) (Qwest Reserve)
from We Grow BC Ltd
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$59.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Free (Treasure Island)
from Aphria
0.6%
THC
13.9%
CBD
Treasure Island
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies
from Canna Farms Ltd.
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Canopy Growth
13.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Sensi Star (7 Acres)
from 7ACRES
19.5%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Zen Berry (Shishkaberry)
from Sundial Growers Inc.
14.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Zen
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Eldo (UP)
from Up Cannabis
13.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Eldo (UP)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Daily Rind (Larry OG)
from Emblem Cannabis
12.3%
THC
___
CBD
$13.951 g
In-store only
Tsunami flower (Hexo)
from Hexo Operations Inc.
16.3%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Tsunami flower (Hexo)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Twd. Balanced
from Canopy Growth
5.3%
THC
16.6%
CBD
Twd. Balanced
Strain
$31.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze (Color)
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
7.1%
THC
12.39%
CBD
Mango Haze (Color)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Sensi Star (Namaste)
from Zenabis
16.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Shark (Color)
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
17.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
White Shark (Color)
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Cabaret (Sweet Island Skunk)
from MedReleaf
17.25%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Quadra (Headstash)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Quadra (Headstash)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow (7 Acres)
from 7ACRES
17.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
White Widow (7 Acres)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Fantasy Island (Warlock)
from CannTrust
13%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Warlock
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Great White Shark
from MedReleaf
6.08%
THC
11.56%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Canopy Growth
16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Moonbeam
from Canopy Growth
14.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$39.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Wappa (Namaste)
from Zenabis
13.6%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$12.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jean Guy (7 Acres)
from 7ACRES
18.56%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Houndstooth (Candyland)
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
___
CBD
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream (Tantalus)
from Tantalus Labs
12.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream (Tantalus)
Strain
$51.95⅛ oz
In-store only
MK Ultra (Aurora)
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
14.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Confidential (Aurora)
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
from TerrAscend
24.2%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Discovery Pack 5 x (1g)
Strain
$69.955 g
In-store only
Lola Montes (Hash Plant)
from Organigram
16.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$10.951 g
In-store only
Trail Blazer (Prohibition Blend)
from Organigram
10.3%
THC
___
CBD
$27.95⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Herringbone (Ken's Kush)
from Canopy Growth
11.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ken's Kush
Strain
$44.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split
from Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
10.3%
THC
___
CBD
$14.951 g
In-store only
