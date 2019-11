stvnsmll on February 20, 2018

Horrible... the lady that waited on me made my first ever trip to a dispensary a very disappointing one. I don’t remember her name but she was older and I seemed she was pissed at the world. She was very short with every question I asked and it seemed that she hated being there. I visited all three dispensaries in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Rocky Mountain Remedies is BY FAR THE WORST! In fact if I ever go back to Steamboat I can promise that I won’t step foot in Rocky Mountain Remedies!!! πŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘ŽπŸ‘Ž