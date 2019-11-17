Welcome to Aurora's Finest Dispensary! We believe that quality and service is paramount. That's why our recreational dispensary strives to carry only the finest marijuana products in the state of Colorado. Choose from our hand selected, high potency, Buds, Concentrates, decadent Edible goods, topical patches, salves, and so much more! Whether you're a seasoned THC aficionado or new to the world of marijuana, our onsite Cannabis Consultants are here to guide your experience from start to finish. Rocky Road Aurora truly has a little something for everyone!