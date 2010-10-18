Established in 2010, Rocky Road Remedies locations have been offering premium cannabis, phenomenal concentrates and delicious edibles non-stop! We also carry sublingual tinctures, infused topicals and various CBD products for all your medicated needs. It is our aim to offer a wide variety of products for every cannabis consumer to enjoy!! We also pride ourselves in offering stellar customer service from our knowledgeable, passionate, and friendly bud-tenders. Each store runs daily deals, weekly deals and monthly sign-up incentives along with military discounts. Be sure to check-in to our Baker tablet to accumulate points that can be used for discounts and free items!! Located off South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road, our South store is conveniently within the Fairway Plaza by Living Art Tattoo and Wingstop. This spot has been a medical marijuana card holder favorite for years! Our managers and bud-tenders are extremely involved in catering to the needs of patients. Their recommendations are close to the best in terms of product usefulness! Rocky Road South always keeps a stock of highly reputable edible brands such as Incredibles, Wana, Stratos, Canna Punch/Sons of Sativa/Highly Edible, Gia’s Garden, Medamints, Blue Kudu, B’s Treats and many more! Not to mention, new concentrates and buds hitting the shelf every week. If you are in the southern portion of Colorado Springs, make sure to visit us from 9am to 8:55pm any day of the week!