Royalkon
They have grams of wax for 20$ out the door!
We appreciate it :)
4.7
10 reviews
i Love it!
Thank you!
love this place sad to see memberships go but the staff is amazing and always have great product
Hey thanks :-)
I love this place. The bud tenders are great, but there has been a shortage on flower.
Thank you so much, We try our best
This visit was better. Still lacking a decent selection of flower though. Need to please get some decent sativa happening soon. Not everyone wants to be asleep all the time. Concentrates are getting better. Not getting headaches from them anymore or that nasty chemical taste. Thanks for making my concentrate purchase right on this visit!
Thank you for your honesty, we strive everyday to make a better product for our patients. Keep letting us know how we can improve to make your visits better. :)
Sry been gettin stressed and stuff not bein a dik jus haven't had any tasty flower n awhile now actually concerns me. I like u katz and have had many great strains. I am totally not wanting change places jus love my flower I smoke about 2 oz's a week + actually & grow. just want scope blood orange kush,tangerine kush theres mad kush rollin and you kats have the best kosher I've tasted. Cheerz i have np at all paying in advance even lemme knowz and thnx .
We try to keep our flower strains updated, but with the move we've gotten bad about it. We'll try to get better!
Live the wax on sale on wed & happy hour they got 4 wax
We're glad you liked that, but unfortunately we no longer do that deal. We have many others in its place though!
The bud is so nasty and harsh, do they even cure it? It tastes like metal and it burns. 😞
Thanks for the feedback, we're sorry you weren't satisfied. Do you remember which strain it was? We would be happy to talk with you if you would like to come back in and give us another try :)
Love this place
Thank you!
Best in town
Always!