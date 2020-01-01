320 products
Concentrates Happy Hour!
Valid 6/23/2019 – 1/1/2020
Between 10am and 11am everyday!! $5 off Concentrates. More to be announced!
**Plus 20.5% Tax. Select Products. While supplies last! Price subject to change. Limit one oz per person.
Staff picks
Yummy (CBD/Indica)
from Colorado Product Services
0.51%
THC
13.86%
CBD
Yummy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Joint - Craft Sesh - Infused Nug Cone - Indica (0.75g)
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$8.3each
In-store only
Joint - Craft Sesh - Infused Nug Cone - Sativa (0.75g)
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$8.3each
In-store only
Joint - Craft Sesh - Infused Nug Cone - Hybrid (0.75g)
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$8.3each
In-store only
Cartridge - Strain Specific (500mg)
from Eureka Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$35.68½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Strain Specific (500mg)
from Eureka Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$35.68½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Strain Specific (500mg)
from Eureka Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$35.68½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Black Label FSE (500mg)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$56.43½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Black Label FSE (500mg)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$56.43½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Black Label FSE (500mg)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$56.43½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Strain Specific (500mg)
from Seed and Smith
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$29.88½ g
In-store only
Cartridge - Strain Specific (500mg)
from Seed and Smith
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$29.88½ g
In-store only
Nordic Goddess Body Balm - 2oz - CannaPunch
from CannaPunch
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Wrangler's Relief Pain Salve - 1.5oz - CannaPunch
from CannaPunch
260mg
THC
260mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$26.14each
In-store only
All Products
Member OG (Indica)
from Vail Valley Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member OG
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Dog Kush (Indica)
from Honest Marijuana Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Dog Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Pie #4 (Hybrid)
from Vail Valley Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape pie #4
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Panama Kush (Indica Hybrid)
from Monte Firoe
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Panama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani (Indica)
from Honest Marijuana Co.
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Lemonade (Hybrid)
from Colorado Product Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Lemonade
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Han Solo Burger (Sativa Hybrid)
from BLOOM
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Han Solo Burger
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe Alien (Indica Hybrid)
from Colorado Product Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Alien
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer (Sativa)
from 14er
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Colorado Chem (Hybrid)
from Bloom County
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fluffhead (Hybrid)
from Colorado Product Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Fluffhead
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (Indica)
from Bloom County
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg (Hybrid)
from EAH Enterprises, LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Lemon (Sativa)
from Vera
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Lemon
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shatter - Hybrid (1g)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Live Diamonds - Kush Masters - Hybrid (1g)
from Kush Masters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$37.341 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Next 1 - Hybrid (1g)
from Next 1 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Wax - HRVST - Indica (1g)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Next 1 - Indica (1g)
from Next 1 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Next 1 - Sativa (1g)
from Next 1 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Live Resin - Kush Masters - Hybrid (1g)
from Kush Masters
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30.291 g
In-store only
Wax - HRVST - Sativa (1g)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Shatter - Sativa (1g)
from HRVST
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$24.91 g
In-store only
Live Diamonds - Black Label FSE - Indica (1g)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$49.81 g
In-store only
Live Badder - Black Label - Hybrid (1g)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$41.491 g
In-store only
Live Badder - Indica - Black Label (1g)
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$41.491 g
In-store only
