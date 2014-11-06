Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Located in the heart of the "Green Mile," Rocky Road Vail has been providing the highest quality customer service featuring premier top-shelf marijuana, award-winning edibles and concentrates, a vast array of high CBD products and apothecary to the Vail Valley since 2014.
Rocky Road strives to offer a pleasant, informative, and unique experience to every guest - whether you are new to cannabis or a marijuana connoisseur. Best-ranked and locals' favorite Recreational MJ company in the Vail Valley according to Weedmaps, Leafly and voted Best of Vail 2016 & 2017!
Now including the largest selection of Marijuana and Colorado merchandise gifts.
All products are listed on our menu at cost, BEFORE tax. Eagle County recreational marijuana tax is currently 20.5%.