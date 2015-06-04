The Rogue River Herbal PMC has been in business in Rogue River for six years and is now proud to serve OMMP patients and caregivers as a recreational/ medical marijuana dispensary! We focus on carrying only the best medicine and strive to help patients find the right medicine for their needs. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will guide you every step of the way! We can talk with you about cannabis and help you find the best way to medicate.