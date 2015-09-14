Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Open to Recreational and Medical patients!
Located in the heart of the Rogue Valley, RVC provides the finest cannabis, concentrates, edibles and more to Southern Oregon. Focusing on quality over quantity, Rogue Valley Cannabis is your one stop shop!
* All pricing includes 20% recreational sales tax. *