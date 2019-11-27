Follow
Rogue Valley Cannabis - West Main
(541) 200-0580
341 products
Deals
Flower Friday Deal
Stop on by for Flower Friday where all our Flower and Smokes 10 Packs are 15% off!!
Can not be applied on top of other discounts.
All Products
*ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Baby Stewie - THC: 23.5% / Leap Farms
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cake Crasher #2 - THC: 27.57% / Virgin Cannabis
from Virgin Cannabis
27.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Apple Kush - THC: 23% / Old Gold Gardens
from Old Gold Gardens
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Apple
Strain
$10.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry AK - THC: 23.5% / Capital Cannabis
from Capital Cannabis
16.34%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Daybreaker - THC: 24.20% / Happy Buddha
from Unknown Brand
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Daybreaker
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Dough #5 - THC: 18.40% / Puds Buds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos - THC: 21.21% / Zion Roots
from Zion Roots
21.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mars Love Triangle - THC: 24.58% / Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
24.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Lotus
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa - THC: 23.80% / Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moose Tracks - THC: 24.8% / Old Gold Gardens
from Old Gold Gardens
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Crush - THC: 27.07% / Applegate River Roots
from Applegate River Roots
27.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$10.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SinMintz - THC: 18.54% / Zion Roots
from Zion Roots
18.54%
THC
0%
CBD
SinMint Cookies
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk Tek's Send-Off - THC: 27.5% / Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge - THC: 26.67% / Pruf Cultivar
from Prūf Cultivar
26.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Cake #10 - THC: 19.72% / Virgin Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
19.72%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher - THC: 25.32% / Oso Verde
from Oso Verde Farms
25.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$10.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittlez - THC: 18.42% / Indigo Gardens
from Indigo Gardens
18.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$10.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Anthology - Badder - Yeti - THC: 69.3%
from Unknown Brand
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$22.81 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Badder - Forbidden Fire - THC: 64.3%
from Unknown Brand
64.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$22.81 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce - Girl Time - THC:78.4%
from Unknown Brand
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Timewreck
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce - Sisikyou Sasquach - THC: 57.4%
from Unknown Brand
57.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.21 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce- 9# Hammer - THC: 80.2%
from Unknown Brand
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce- Afgoo - THC: 67.8%
from Unknown Brand
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Afgoo
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce- Root Beer Float - THC: 77.89%
from Unknown Brand
77.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Root Beer Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce- Zour Patch - THC: 75%
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kiss
Strain
$37.21 g
In-store only
Artifact - Live Sauce - Sour Diesel - THC: 71.44%
from Artifact Extracts
71.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$28.81 g
In-store only
Artifact - LR Cartridge - Golden Ticket - THC: 31.66%
from Artifact Extracts
31.66%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$28.81 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Chem Sour Snow - THC: 71.95%
from Bobsled Farms
71.95%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Citrus Cooler - THC: 61.06%
from Bobsled Extracts
61.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Cornbread - THC: 72.32%
from Bobsled Farms
72.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Double Motor Boat - THC: 70.33%
from Bobsled Extracts
70.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Jr. Mintz - THC: 65.03%
from Bobsled Extracts
65.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Mango Kush - THC: 59.62%
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - N & L - THC: 61.06%
from Bobsled Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Orange Cookies - THC: 67.39%
from Bobsled Extracts
67.39%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Pamplemousse - THC: 74.90%
from Bobsled Farms
74.9%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Purple Punch - THC: 60.80%
from Bobsled Extracts
60.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin - Strawberry Watermelon - THC: 77.08%
from Bobsled Extracts
77.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
