We are a recreational/medical dispensary, located on the West Side of Medford. RVC West Main is your one stop shop for all your cannabis needs. **Continuous Selection of inexpensive, High Quality Flower** **OPEN: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm Monday - Sunday** **Deals EVERYDAY of the week!** Munchie Monday - all Edibles 15% off, and OMMP take 15% off their order Topical Tuesday - all Topicals are $5 off Wax Wednesday - $5 off all full grams of dabs/wax Thirsty Thursday - $5 off all Tinctures and liquid edibles Flower Friday - all flower 15% off Shatter-day - 15% of all dabs/wax CBD-Sunday - all CBD products 15% off