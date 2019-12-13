32 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 21
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
Deals
Flower deal! 1/8 ounce $30.00 out the door.
Valid 12/9/2019 – 12/16/2019
1/8 ounce $30.00 out the door. Mix and Match from 10 strains for $30.00 out the door each. (Example Buy 4 different 1/8th ounce strains for $120.00 out the door)
While Supplies last, Some restrictions may apply, See store for details.
Flower deal! 1/8 ounce $30.00 out the door.
Valid 12/9/2019 – 12/16/2019
1/8 ounce $30.00 out the door. Mix and Match from 10 strains for $30.00 out the door each. (Example Buy 4 different 1/8th ounce strains for $120.00 out the door)
While Supplies last, Some restrictions may apply, See store for details.
All Products
Tangie
from Green Acres Buds
11.63%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Strawberry OG
from Green Acres Buds
10.82%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Flower
from 80 Acre Farms
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Gypsy Rose Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pineapple Haze
from Gypsy Rose Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Holy Grail
from Gypsy Rose Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Flower
from 80 acre Farms
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Flower
from Green Acres Buds
18.48%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Mr. Nice Guy Flower
from Xohnhia Moua Farms
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Sky High
from Unknown Brand
16.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Simple Cure Full Spectrum Infused Chocolates
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Simple Cure Full Spectrum Infused Chocolates
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Canna Butter 8 Oz 281mg THC
from Dankland Delights
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Hard Candy 100mg Pack
from Oklahoma Sweet Grass
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Sativa Gummies 50mg pack
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
+1 more size
In-store only
Indica Gummies 50mg pack
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
+1 more size
In-store only
Primacan Mimosa 1 gram infused Pre-Roll
from Primacan
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Alchemist Grand Daddy Purple 1 Gram Cart
from Alchemist
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
87.5%
THC
___
CBD
$43.28½ g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze 1 gram Cart
from Alchemist
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
Northern Lights 1 Gram Cart
from Rancho Pura Verde
90%
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
Mango Crush 1 Gram Cart
from Rancho Pura Verde
90%
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
RPV Gruntz 1 Gram Cart
from Rancho Pura Verde
90%
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
Chem Dawg 1 Gram Cart
from Rancho Pura Verde
90%
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
RPV Banana 1 Gram Cart
from Rancho Pura Verde
90%
THC
___
CBD
$43.281 g
In-store only
Aloha .6 gram cart
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501
In-store only
Original Glue.7 Gram Full Spectrum Pod
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551
In-store only
Koi True Spectrum 500 mg CBD
from Koi CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$601
In-store only
Umpqua CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.1%
THC
19.31%
CBD
$51 gram
+4 more sizes
In-store only
2000 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Moisturizing Balm
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201
In-store only
1000 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Moisturizing Balm
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101
In-store only
SQRL Pod Starter kit
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$80each
In-store only