Local Family Owned - Family Operated

Rollin Vapor is Tulsa’s most Diverse and unusual Cannabis Dispensary. We started as a vape shop in 2013 to help people looking for a healthier alternative to traditional tobacco. The dispensary was added to continue providing consumers healthier alternatives to both tradition tobacco and traditional medicine. We provide exceptional care with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing without the use of mainstream pharmaceuticals. We offer an extensive variety of cannabis products ready to address all illnesses and injuries. We pride ourselves in the relationships we form and develop with our customers, specializing in forming ongoing patient relationships to allow us to create a better healing experience for our patients. We here at Rollin strive to deliver the highest quality medicinal cannabis to our patients with absolute integrity and devotion. Come see what makes us different!

Veterans with military ID will receive 10% off every day!