Recommend this place. I'm writing this review after ordering a few times in the past 2 weeks. I'm happy to support them. They just opened on Gordon St here in Guelph. 15% off right now which I give a HUGE THUMBS UP to. Really impressed with everything so far. The staff are easy to chat with too. I felt instantly comfortable with them. Some mates and I were looking at which edibles were vegan and learned about the Wana brand and Little Victory drinks sold at Ronin. Recommend them. They are open to ideas for ordering as well. We're definitely ordering from here from now on.