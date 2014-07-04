Root Cellar Cannabis is a medical and recreational cannabis dispensary located in quaint Belfair, Wa, surrounded by the beauty and recreation of both Hood Canal and Tahuya River Valley. Whether you’re visiting our shop as a ‘regular’ or here to enjoy the beauty this part of the state has to offer, we’re here to tailor the experience for you. At the Root Cellar, we don’t have loads of glass chases for you to shop by. Here you’ll find a much more one-on-one experience, where our budtenders lead you through a journey of your choosing. Whether you’re here to shop flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles or tinctures, let our budtenders be the conductor, as we empower them to be our very own in-house experts. Stop by or shop online today to find out why we’ve been voted #1 in Mason County year after year and have been labeled by our customers as having the ‘best selection this side of Seattle.’