75+ Strains Daily! Largest selection of flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals in Southern Colorado! Lowest prices for the highest THC %! We started due to a long-time passion for cannabis. We are passionate about delivering a great experience for as many people as possible while maintaining a reasonable price. As a company, we are focused on the goal of providing high quality products without becoming overpriced. Along with a knowledgeable and friendly staff, we provide the best available products in every category! We are proud to be an entrenched part of the Trinidad and Las Animas County communities!