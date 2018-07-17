At Roots 2 Remedies we know that cannabis is not a one size fits all, and caring comes first. We pledge to always put people before profits, and offer a variety of unique products and services to accommodate each individual’s unique needs with a multi-faceted approach to wellness. Our apothecary is located at 112 Penobscot Avenue in Millinocket, where we have a caregiver right on site and friendly and knowledgeable staff who are always readily available to answer any questions or assist with your cannabis needs. Our licensed caregiver storefront offers a diverse array of quality THC and CBD products, as well as accessories, cannabis flowers, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and tinctures. We are open to the public, so even if you're not a medical patient you can alway find locally crafted Maine products, pet products, glassware, and much more! We also offer kitchen rentals and classes, and are always happy to make or source medicine specific to our patients, because we know that every person’s needs are as unique as they are. At Roots 2 Remedies, it is our mission to show everyone that healthy food can be delicious! We believe food is a medicine, and so we handcraft our products in small batches right on site in a certified kitchen using the best ingredients that we can source, which means non GMO and mostly organic. Our edibles are both delicious and good for you, and we have vegan, gluten free and sugar free offerings as well! THC versions of our edibles are available in store, or delivered discreetly to your home. CBD versions are available in store, delivered or mailed. Our products are not only available at our storefront, we can also be found online and offer delivery to a large portion of Maine, covering in and around Millinocket, Milo, Old Town, Bangor, Augusta, Portland, Scarborough and everywhere in between. Wholesale pricing is available for other stores and caregivers. For more information, please contact us via email at Roots2remedies@gmail.com or visit at us our website at www.roots2remedies.com. We can also be reached via phone at (207)723-2075. At Roots 2 Remedies we believe in helping people to help themselves. Part of our pledge and commitment to the community we serve means providing quality medicine, education and the power of choice. Come visit us today and let us show you what it means when we say caring comes first!