dermott on January 30, 2019

easily the best combination of prices, variety and convenience i have found. i mainly use flower and they have a great rotating selection of strains including pure indicas and sativas and plenty of hybrids. the quality is always great and all the staff are very friendly and genuinely knowledgeable about the strains they are carrying to help pick whichever is best for your particular concern. nice local business. also, for those concerned they are genuinely health conscious overall- for example edibles do not contain GMOs, artifical colors, etc... definitely a plus and harder to find