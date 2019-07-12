Deals
*FRESH DROP* Presto Vapes $30 or 4/$100 (While Supplies Last) Flower 🍃 $175/oz | OG Star $240/oz | Blueberry Haze $250/oz | Chem Dawg & Diesel Runner $35 - 4 Gram 8th | Blue Dream, Master Yoda, Jet Fuel, & Blueberry Haze Concentrates 🍯 5/$100 RedBud Clementine Cured Resin 0.5G 4/$100 RedBud Roots Live Resin 0.5G 2/$70 Cannalicious Live Resin 0.5G $45 Monster Xtracts Sugar/Sauce 1G $45 Nectar Collector Colorless Sauce 1G $45 Concentrate Kings Live Resin 1G $45 RedBud Blood Orange Live Resin 1G $60 Blessed Farms Black Mamba 1G Edibles 🍬 $15 MKX Gummies 200mg 2/$30 Kushy Punch Private Reserve 100mg $20 High Life Truffles 125mg $30 High Life Farms RSO Capsules 2/$20 MidKnight Xpress Gummies 100mg 2/$20 True North Confections Gummies 100mg 2/$35 Kiva Confections Chocolate 180mg 2/$30 Parra CBD Gummies 300mg Topicals 💧 $5 H Bomb CBD Bath Bombs 25mg $25 Chill Medicated 1:1 THC/CBD Rub $40 Mary's 1:1 Tincture (300mg/300mg) $45 The Creator CBD Topical Lotion/Salve $50 Mary's Medicinals CBD Tincture 500mg
