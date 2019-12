I still think this is one of my favorite locations for Wax! many many options i love it

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your review! We strive to provide quality product at affordable pricing and we are happy to hear that we met that standard for you. We noticed that you only gave us 4 out of 5 stars for Atmosphere. We are curious to hear in what ways we can improve to earn that 5th star from you! Please give management a call at (989) 778-1348 so that we can discuss any improvements that need to be made. We look forward to speaking with you! Have a wonderful day!