Service Industry Discount
All day everyday 10% off when you present a valid OLCC Workers Permit or Food Handlers card.
You must present your workers permit at every purchase to receive the discount.
All Products
Wesley's Wish
from East Fork Cultivars
5.02%
THC
13.2%
CBD
Wesley's WIsh
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
Dawg Biscuits
from Wee Farms
25.61%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Dawg Biscuit
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Pennywise
from East Fork Cultivars
7.78%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
I-95
from Unknown Brand
23.34%
THC
0.18%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Steel Bridge
from Pruf
26.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Steel Bridge
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Swamp Girl
from Unknown Brand
24.26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Swamp Girl
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Gutbuster #2
from Injoy Cannabis
23.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gutbuster
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Wook
from Injoy Cannabis
24.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
the wook
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Purple Punch
from Injoy Cannabis
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Durban Poison
from Nelson And Company Organics
20.05%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Stardawg
from Nelson and Company Organics
24.24%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
The Bizz
from Injoy Cannabis
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
The Vision
from Williams Wonder Farms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vision
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
25.94%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Mimosa
from Wee Farms
21.55%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Pear Blossom
from East Fork Cultivars
1.22%
THC
13.5%
CBD
Pear Blossom
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake #3
from Injoy Cannabis
26.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
CvndyLand RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Legend OG
from Artifact Extracts
69.63%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Legend OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Cherry Kush Water Hash
from Nelson and Company Organics
67.14%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Banana Split Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Watermelon Zkittles Shatter
from White Label Extracts
70.79%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Tropicana Cooks
from White Lable Extracts
76.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
AVI CBD Live Resin
from Artifact Extracts
3.23%
THC
59.31%
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
GMO Rosin
from Nelson And Company Organics
74.78%
THC
0.28%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Fruit n Fuel Terp Batter
from White Label Extracts
73.87%
THC
0.15%
CBD
fruit n fuel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Super Glue Crumble
from White Label Extracts
72.6%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
RSO 1:1 Cannabis Oil
from Siskiyou Sungrown
36.47%
THC
33.56%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
RSO CBD Cannabis Oil
from Siskiyou Sungrown
5.59%
THC
57.9%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
RSO THC Cannabis Oil
from Siskiyou Sungrown
75.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Scott's OG Live Rosin (Nelson & Co.)
from Nelson and Company Organics
73.84%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Platinum GSC x Dawg Biscuits #4 Shatter
from White Label Extracts
69.46%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Berry Cake Bomb
from Elbe's Edibles
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
$19each
Sativa Tincture
from Dr. Jolly's
720.23mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$54each
$54each
Indica Tincture
from Dr. Jolly's
795.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$54each
$54each
Chocolate CakeBomb
from Elbe's Edibles
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
$19each
Blood Orange CBD Magic Drops
from Magic Number
7.5mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Cream Soda Indica Magic Drops
from Magic Number
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Lemon Lime 1:1 Magic Drops
from Magic Number
75mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Mandarin Lime Soda
from Magic Number
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$510 mg
$510 mg
$63mg thc/25 mg cbd
$625 mg
$1250 mg
1234