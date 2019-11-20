Recreational sales for everyone 21 years and over! We are now an OLCC Licensed Recreational Retailer. We now charge a lower tax rate and can sell larger quantities to all recreational customers! Rose City Wellness is proud to be one of the first dispensaries in Portland, and one of the only dispensaries located in the heart of downtown Portland. Since we first opened in 2011, Rose City Wellness has built a loyal following by selling quality, legal marijuana in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. 100% locally owned and operated, we sell only top-quality bud, concentrates, and edibles from local growers and producers. Our network of knowledgeable boutique cannabis growers are local Oregonians who focus on organic, small batch medicine, with the discerning marijuana enthusiast in mind. We offer a wide variety of CBD and 1:1 products. Featured vendors include; Wyld Canna, Elbe's Edibles, Siskiyou Sungrown, Evolvd, Nelson & Company and Lion Tree Farms. Come see us at our new location in historic Oldtown, in the heart of downtown Portland, OR. *Now on street level* The OLCC allows us to take the following forms of ID: Valid Driver's Licence or ID Card from any US state, DC, or US territory. Valid federally recognized Tribal ID. Valid passport or passport card. Valid military ID. If you are travelling internationally; we ask that you have your passport with you as we can no longer accept international ID or Nexus Cards.