The first encounter I bought an eight of purple and green dense nugs, when i got home half the bottle was that bud the other half was white dry crumble and smelt and tasted like dirt and mold, i brought it to their attention they said "it was just 2 different buds... and offered no exchange, they refuse the ability to look at your purchased product before leaving the store. 2 days ago I bought viola extract for 18 dollars the new shipment is 24 dollars same stuff different price. When I decided to check out they were happy to tell me my veteran discount doesnt apply to my purchase which is funny, what does count towards a standard discount? I'm sorry but this is worse than any street dealer I've dealt with before the legalization.

Dispensary said:

Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review, Kylojen. I realize it can be weird to have 2 different looking nugs labeled as the same strain in the same container. It is most common to see stabilized strains with nearly identical genetics from one plant to the next in each batch though not unheard of to see a batch with great variations in nugs from the same strain of plant. Or even different looking buds from the same plant! Without knowing what strain it was I can't say for certain what the deal was with the one that tasted like dirt and mold. Our policy is that we can't exchange any products after sale unless it's a faulty cartridge. Along with being tested for mold mildew and pesticides we diligently look through the bud as we package it for any impurities. If you come across bud that tastes or looks like mold PLEASE bring it in to show us so we can either put your thoughts at ease or pull it from the shelf if you caught something we didn't. If that were the case you better believe we'd swap that out for you! You can totally take a look at any eighth before or after you buy it it just needs to remain in it's sealed container as you leave the shop. The only exception would be that we can't open heat sealed packages (like gram bags) while in the shop. As for the price change on the Violas that was an error and I take full responsibility. They should have been priced at $18 (non-disocuntable, Sale price) and I priced it at it's regular retail price. Come on back and we can make that right. You can use your discount on any items that are't already discounted at a sale price (Red price tags = Non-discountable, Yellow price tag = Regular price and therefore discountable). If you purchased that at it's full price come on back and I'll discount your next purchase to make up for the difference. Thanks again, Dan