Melmartinek on September 2, 2019

With blue dream and white widow flower, the Rose District Medical Dispensary has provided me with the best pain control remedy that I have ever had 😀😊😃! My temperature was up to 103 degrees this week, and this miracle plant did for me what no other pot product could do. It silenced my pain. It calmed my mind. It gave me more energy. It even smelled significantly better than most pot plants. Clearly this company lives up to its slogan, "stop and smell the roses." Heck, I have already fallen madly in love with their t-shirts with that same slogan...they are so cute, colorful, fashionable, flattering, pretty, comfortable, unique, interesting, stylish and a delight to wear 💖❣️ Shannon and Bryan Howard (the awesome owners of the Rose District Dispensary) are already making an enormous difference in the world of pain control in Oklahoma!!! They care about their patients, they keep fascinating literature around for patients to read (such as Ounce Magazine and Joyful Joint), and they offer customers a chance to spin a mega color wheel for fantastic deals and free items! From the variety of items that you can buy there to the wonderful customer service experiences that they provide, the Rose District Dispensary is, by far, my favorite dispensary in Oklahoma!!!