Welch1224
awesome customer service qas my first time in good flower decent prices ill def be back tho
4.9
10 reviews
I love the Rose District Dispensary. If you have not stopped in your missing out, nice people and outstanding prices with something for everyone. SweetLeaf
My first time in this cute Hawaiian themed dispensary a few days ago where I was greeted with the friendliest smiles and the sweetest “aloha” :) Gosh I spent so much time in here just looking at all the products they have. The sweet and beyond helpful lady working was so kind and patient with me as I just browsed at everything. She was very enthusiastic, I loved that. I very much appreciated her kindness and help that day. :) I also won a pipe which was awesome! Don’t be put off that their prices aren’t on Weedmaps; this is a family owned shop & weedmaps overcharges to host dispensaries. It’s a cute gem, worth checking out. Bottom line, this family owned and operated shop is compassionate about their patients that walk through the door. They will spend time talking with you. I’ll definitely be back. And if you haven’t, check them out. :)
With blue dream and white widow flower, the Rose District Medical Dispensary has provided me with the best pain control remedy that I have ever had 😀😊😃! My temperature was up to 103 degrees this week, and this miracle plant did for me what no other pot product could do. It silenced my pain. It calmed my mind. It gave me more energy. It even smelled significantly better than most pot plants. Clearly this company lives up to its slogan, "stop and smell the roses." Heck, I have already fallen madly in love with their t-shirts with that same slogan...they are so cute, colorful, fashionable, flattering, pretty, comfortable, unique, interesting, stylish and a delight to wear 💖❣️ Shannon and Bryan Howard (the awesome owners of the Rose District Dispensary) are already making an enormous difference in the world of pain control in Oklahoma!!! They care about their patients, they keep fascinating literature around for patients to read (such as Ounce Magazine and Joyful Joint), and they offer customers a chance to spin a mega color wheel for fantastic deals and free items! From the variety of items that you can buy there to the wonderful customer service experiences that they provide, the Rose District Dispensary is, by far, my favorite dispensary in Oklahoma!!!
my favorite spot now. good prices and even better staff. very nice people
Very good people know what they are talking about and very friendly will recommend to everyone.
The folks who run this place are super friendly, helpful, and kind. They understand my needs and know their product. Great prices.
The ladies are so incredibly nice. There is a very nice selection of products.
Best Prices Ever, Lots of strains at great prices.
$25 1/8s on selected strains, best $6 pre-rolls I've had from a dispensary so far, great friendly and helpful staff, wish they had tongs or gloves if I wanted to be picky. Will def go back.