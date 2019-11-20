Follow
Roseway Organics
Concentrates !
We Lowered our prices on Concentrates ! Come check us out. Lots of great choices to chose from
All Products
Wykanush - Key Lime Pie
from Wykanush
17.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Dulce De Leche
from Highland Provisions
26.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Dulce de Leche
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heroes of the Farm - Moscovium
from Heroes of the Farm
22.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Moscovium
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heroes of the Farm - Irish Stout
from Heroes of the Farm
28.2%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Irish Stout
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heroes of the Farm - Cherry Stout
from Heroes of the Farm
25.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cherry Stout
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heroes of the Farm - 8541
from Heroes of the Farm
28.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
8541
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Fall Frost
from Highland Provisions
31.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Fall Frost
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Cascade Grape
from Highland Provisions
33.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Cascade Grape
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Three Kings
from Wykanush
18%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Three Kings
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Cookie Wreck
from Wykanush
14.4%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Cookie Wreck
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Trainwreck
from Wykanush
18.5%
THC
0.64%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Lemon Meringue
from Wykanush
17.8%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Dr. Banner
from Wykanush
28.64%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - THC Bomb
from Wykanush
28.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Kimbo Kush
from Wykanush
18.5%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Double Dream
from Wykanush Ventures
23%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Chem Sour Diesel
from Wykanush Ventures
26.6%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Archive - Smarties
from Archive
27.3%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Smarties
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Archive - Duct Tape
from Archive
25.6%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Tasty Waves
from Highland Provisions
26.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Tasty Waves
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heroes of the Farm - Headdog #9
from Heroes of the Farm
27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Headdog #9
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Blackbery Bubba
from Wykanush
21.93mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blackberry Bubba Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Meteorite - Chemdawg (Hybrid)
from Gron Chocolate
40.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Meteroites
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Wykanush - Critical Mass (CBD)
from Wykanush Ventures
5.77mg
THC
9.33mg
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Golden Goat
from Wykanush Ventures
26.2mg
THC
0.8mg
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - J1
from Unknown Brand
24.2mg
THC
0.48mg
CBD
J1
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - Oregon Lemons
from Wykanush Ventures
17.1mg
THC
0.19mg
CBD
Oregon Lemons
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wykanush - GG
from Wykanush
29.51mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
GG4
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr Jolly's - Valley Vixen (Nug Run) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
72.98%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Valley Vixen
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Moon Drops (Nug Run) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
73.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - UK Cheese (Extract) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
71.69%
THC
0.49%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Woah Si & Dosi (Extract) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
73.49%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Woah Si & Dosi
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Black Cherry Soda (Extract) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
69.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Tahoe OG (Extract) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
70.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Super Sundae Driver (Crystals) - 1g
from Dr. Jolly's
87.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sundae Drive
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Happy Hippy Creations - Northern Lights Bubble Hash
from Happy Hippy Creations
33.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Happy Hippy Creations - LorinZ Mountain Full-Spectrum Bubble Hash
from Happy Hippy Creations
57%
THC
0%
CBD
LorinZ Mountain
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Happy Hippy Creations - Original Glue Full-Spectrum Bubble Hash
from Happy Hippy Creations
44.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Lemon Royale - Grade B Rosin Badder - 1g
from Highland Provisions
71.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$621 g
In-store only
Highland Provisions - Lemon Royale - Grade A Rosin Badder - 1g
from Highland Provisions
71.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
