Self proclaimed Best Dispensary in Portland! Roseway Organics is a Portland Cannabis Dispensary Roseway Organics is comprised of a tight-knit team of cannabis enthusiasts dedicated to delivering Top-Shelf flowers and premium concentrates to the Portland community. Their menu products are locally sourced from Oregon vendors that share the same vision for holistic care and enhanced lifestyles. RO budtenders are eager to share their extensive knowledge and connect their customers to the cannabis products that best suit their needs. Roseway Organics takes pride in the communal relationships they’ve forged with both their customers and cultivators. Come to Roseway Organics and experience the Portland cannabis community at its finest. History and Staff The founders of Roseway Organics came to Portland to share the cannabis knowledge they’ve acquired from years in the Colorado market. They saw an opportunity to spread the cannabis’ amazing benefits to a new market, and were eager to cultivate new relationships with the 420 community of Portland. Thanks to the cannabis community’s friendly nature, the founders created new connections in no time and have been an integral part of Portland ever since. Roseway Organics is pleased to provide expert knowledge, premium products, and stellar customer service to all that come through their dispensary doors. Menu Roseway Organic offers a menu of Top-Shelf flowers and premium concentrates, edibles and topicals, and adds new inventory daily. They carry up to 20 different strains of flowers and a wide selection of cartridges, joints, and more. The Portland 420 community cannot toke enough of their Obama Kush flowers, delivering sweet and piney aromatics and a berry, grape, and herbal flavor profile. Roseway Organics top-selling concentrate is provided from Willamette Valley Alchemy, and they offer a selection of Weedmaps Verified items with vape cartridges from Golden Oil and Select. Veterans and Seniors are shown appreciation at Roseway Organics with 10% off their purchases, simply provide proof of service or age to one of their friendly budtenders. No matter what premium product you choose, Roseway Organics is sure to deliver the best in experience alongside the best cannabis products. Service Locations Roseway Organics welcomes folks all throughout Portland to visit their cannabis dispensary. Those in Downtown Portland, Pearl District, or Boise are free to explore their menu. Their expert budtenders would love to lend their knowledge to those from Mount Tabor, Old Town Chinatown, or Cathedral Park. Southeast Portland, Northwest District, and St. Johns cannabis community members are invited to Roseway Organics cannabis dispensary as well. Roseway’s budtenders look forward to serving those from Portsmouth, Nob Hill, and Brooklyn, too. Center, Corbett-Terwilliger-Lair Hill, South Waterfront, and Richmond residents can come to Roseway Organics for all their cannabis needs. Roseway Organics is pleased to serve those from Lloyd District, Alberta, and Ladd’s Addition as well. Location Information Portland is Oregon’s largest city and resides on the Columbia and Willamette rivers, overshadowed by snow-covered Mount Hood. Best known for its wealth of parks and bridges, Portland also offers vibrant local culture and arts. Portland is sprawling with bike-paths, microbreweries, and coffee houses and their residents tend to embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle. Portland is also known for Washington Park which offers sites such as their Japanese Garden and the Oregon Zoo